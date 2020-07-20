With a massive region-wide clean up under way after last weekend's catastrophic storm, Northland is bracing for more rain and fears of yet another flood.

Rain is expected to start falling again across the top of the country for the coming 48 hours with Civil Defence Northland advising locals they may be in for a trying few days.

While the skies cleared yesterday allowing people to begin the mammoth task of repairing damaged roads and clearing property across the region, gathering storm clouds may see areas under water for the second time in a week.

Storm-damaged Shoemaker Road in Whangarei is closed. Photo / Facebook

"Unfortunately we need to let you all know that the next couple of days aren't looking so promising, with a front expected to move eastwards across Northland tomorrow afternoon, bringing a brief burst of rain," the emergency authority wrote in a Facebook post.

An active front tracks up the country on tomorrow, with an unsettled showery flow in it's wake. Many places fall under a risk for ⛈Details on what's expected at https://t.co/BZWb7ZPiRd ^Tahlia pic.twitter.com/YvUTQ7nUMJ — MetService (@MetService) July 20, 2020

"The outlook for Wednesday is for frequent squally showers, before a return to cloudy periods and a few showers on Thursday.

"Given the current conditions in our region, MetService New Zealand have also reduced the criteria for issuing a heavy rain warning for Northland for the time being."

The Whangarei District Council yesterday revealed the region faced a massive repair bill from the once-in-a-lifetime storm but the extent of the damage left everyone exposed should another one hit the area.

"We are facing a multi-million dollar repair and clean-up, and in the meantime our systems remain very vulnerable if we have another storm – even if it is lighter than Friday night's. This is because soil is now fully saturated and eroded land is often fragile," the council wrote on its Facebook page.

Residents were asked to reduce the amount of water they used by half over the coming days with the treatment plant unable to process enough clean water for the city.

With water starting to drain off sodden farmland, a stretch of State Highway One through the Mangamuka Gorge remains closed by a large slip. A number of other roads across the region are affected by slips, washouts, scouring and uprooted trees.

Kerikeri's Rainbow Falls in flood. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Over on the North Island's east coast, motorists are being asked to take extreme care driving on roads.

Gisborne District Council spokesman Dave Wilson said the ground was sodden from recent rain with a lot of damage from slips, drop outs and trees down.

"Some of the most dangerous spots cannot be seen from a vehicle, so please be careful on the roads," said Wilson.

People were urged not to drive unless it was absolutely necessary.

Many local roads remained closed, to all but 4WD vehicles, and forestry and other heavy vehicles had been asked to stay off them to allow repair work to be done.

In the deep south flooding is starting to cause problems for travellers across central Otago. There are also road snowfall warnings in place for the Crown Range and Milford Roads and black ice is affecting southern highways between Kyeburn to Palmerston and Outram to Kyeburn.

Meanwhile the rest of the country doesn't escape this second wave of wintry weather with thunderstorms, gales and snow about to hit.

MetService has issued heavy rain warnings for Westland and Fiordland, and a heavy rain watch is in place for Mt Taranaki as the front tracks north today.

Thunderstorms are also expected to rattle across Westland and much of the North Island.

On Wednesday storm force gales are expected to hit Auckland while the far south of the country trades in frosts and fog for a chilly dusting of snow.

Today's temperatures

Auckland: 16C Thundery rain from midday

Hamilton: 16C Thundery rain after lunch

Tauranga: 17C Thunderstorms late afternoon

Wellington: 13C Showers turning to rain

Christchurch: 16C Morning rain becoming fine

Queenstown: 10C Morning rain becoming fine then rain at night

Dunedin: 15C Early rain becoming fine