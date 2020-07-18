Kiwis returning home could face a $3000 charge for managed isolation under a plan to be announced by the National Party today.

New National Judith Collins said the $3000 figure reflected around three-quarters of the cost of the current 14-day stay in a hotel. The planned policy would likely be effective from October 3 if National won the September election.

More detail will be unveiled later today.

"I want us to have a fair system… it also needs to be compassionate," Collins told TVNZ's Q+A this morning.

Advertisement

She said the proposed fee would be "around" $3000 with "some exemptions".

"Gerry's going to be announcing it all, he's got all the detail, and he's the spokesman on it," Collins said of her deputy Gerry Brownlee.

In late June Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the Government was considering part-charging those in managed isolation.

But she said it was a "complex area" and legal issues that had to be canvassed.

She said there were a number of Kiwis coming home "for a range of very significant and often dire circumstances".

"I'd say if you 're making the choice at your expense to travel overseas, then you should meet the full cost of that holiday," she said.

"My view is that if you're making the choice to go on a holiday offshore with the expectation that tax payers pick up the tab on your return, that it's right for us to look at whether or not we can deal with that.

"Not only does it put extra pressure on our system for New Zealanders who need to come home, you actually have a choice over whether you leave or not."

Advertisement

Ardern said the government would move "cautiously" on the matter.

The next day Megan Woods, the minister in charge of managed isolation, spoke further on the matter

She acknowledged that New Zealanders had a legal right to return home and could not be stopped.

"That's what we're working through ... and it could well require legislative change," she told the Herald.

"One of the things we also need to make sure is that we're essentially not setting up a test for New Zealanders based on how much money they've got in their bank account.

"We'd have to make sure we had hardship measures in there as well ... that people can pay it back over a period of time, for example."