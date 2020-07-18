St John says two of its ambulance officers have suffered a "horrific ordeal" after being assaulted while tending to a patient at City Medical Centre in Napier.

On Friday about 11.15pm an officer was in the back of an ambulance treating a patient when a man allegedly entered the vehicle and became aggressive.

St John territory manager Brendon Hutchinson said when the second ambulance officer returned the pair together managed to get the man out of the vehicle.

"The assailant then entered the front of the ambulance, smashing the front windscreen and hurling equipment at the ambulance officers," he said.

"The ambulance officers were shoved and bruised (one sustaining minor injuries) but they managed to drive away and alert Ambulance Communications and Police to the situation."

The patient was uninjured and transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a moderate condition.

Both ambulance officers have been stood down from their duties.

Hutchinson said they were being supported through what was a difficult situation.

"This is an unacceptable act on our colleagues. They have endured an horrific ordeal while on duty to help others. Assaults against paramedics and any other emergency service workers are unacceptable at any time and in any situation.

"St John takes very seriously the safety of its officers and has systems, alerts and supportive measures in place to ensure their security and wellbeing. Any abuse or assault against ambulance officers is unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

Police told the Herald the alleged offender was not located last night after leaving the scene and inquiries were ongoing.