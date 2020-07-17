Northland isn't the only area battling heavy rain; rural residents near Gisborne have also been forced to evacuate homes because of downpours and flooding.

The rain had led rivers in Gisborne's Tolaga Bay water catchment region to flow at the highest levels seen since 2005, Gisborne District Council spokesman Dave Wilson said.

The Hikuwai River was running extremely high at 11.94m - a level almost equal to that which caused floods in 2018.

18/07 9.50am state highway 35 remains closed while contractors work to clear slips and wait for flooding to subside we... Posted by UAWA LIVE on Friday, 17 July 2020

This had led to five houses at Mangatuna being cut off and residents from three others choosing to evacuate.

Gisborne District Council spokesman Dave Wilson said the region had been hit by a slow-moving weather system that dumped 283mm of rain at Te Puia in the past 24 hours.

A further 80mm-100mm was forecast for the region in the coming day, while about 50mm-80mm had fallen closer to Gisborne city.

BE PREPARED - PLAN NOW - SELF EVACUATION We've had a bit of a spell from the rain but the rivers are still very high as... Posted by Uawa Civil Defence - Tolaga Bay East Coast on Friday, 17 July 2020

The weather system "is just sitting there grinding away giving us the rain we've had, which has become problematic for our catchments", Wilson said.

Recovery efforts in the region were underway and Civil Defence had set up a base at Tolaga Bay Area School.

Wilson said teams were making contact with residents in Tolaga Bay who had chosen to stay in their homes to make sure they were okay.

Teams had also been out since first light checking the city's power and road networks for downed trees and slips.

Multiple slips had taken place on State Highway 35.

With further rain forecast, Wilson said the teams were "out battling the elements at the moment" trying to make everything safe.

"It is dangerous, which is why we want people to stay at home until we have things under control," he said.

"Now is not the time for people to go sightseeing and look at the damage; we need people to stay at home and let us get on and do our job."

People were especially urged not to travel along SH35 because of multiple slips and surface flooding.