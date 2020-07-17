Two people are in hospital after being shot in Ellerslie last night.

The incident happened on Arthur St - which is near the suburb's popular stretch of restaurants and bars - just before 9pm.

Ambulance officers rushed two men to Auckland City Hospital. Photo / supplied

The scene of the shooting last night. Photo / supplied

How to respond has been a controversial issue. Police Commissioner Andy Coster announced an end to "Armed Response" teams this year, after a trial of the teams of police carrying firearms in areas including Counties Manukau. Criticism of the trials intensified after Black Lives Matter protests, which began in the United States and spread around the world, including in New Zealand.

Police and the wider community are still reeling from the death of Constable Matthew Hunt, who was shot multiple times during a traffic stop in West Auckland in June and was the first police officer killed on the front line in 11 years.