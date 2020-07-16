Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel is taking a leave of absence, citing her husband's health.

The city council released a statement on the move this morning, saying the mayor's decision relates to a personal matter.

"I am taking a leave of absence due to the state of my husband's health and ask that our privacy be respected at this time," Dalziel said.

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel.

"I will be making no further comment."

Deputy mayor Andrew Turner will be the acting mayor.

In December 2018, Dalziel revealed that her husband Rob Davidson's cancer diagnosis earlier in the year had delayed her decision to seek a third term.

Dalziel, a former long-serving Labour MP came into office in 2013 following Sir Bob Parker on a ticket of transparency.