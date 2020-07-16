ANALYSIS:

Wellington City Council has come up with a new process for making a decision on the closed central library after councillors raised concerns it wasn't being treated with enough urgency.

As the to-ing and fro-ing continues, the library remains shut with hundreds of lonely books trapped between the walls of a building that poses an earthquake risk.

New documents are this afternoon being made public outlining further details about options to strengthen the building and cost comparisons of rebuilding it from scratch.

They are no different from options already made public in May, but the decision making process has changed.

The original paper outlining options for the library ended up being pulled from a city council meeting agenda at the last minute.

This was despite Mayor Andy Foster and his colleagues holding a media briefing to rally around the paper just a few days before.

It's understood the document was pulled after councillors raised concerns that work to remediate the building was not being treated with enough urgency.

That's because it was suggested key decisions would be left until the Long Term Plan came up for review again next year.

The library has been closed since March 2019.

More than a year later, hundreds of books remain inside the closed building. Photo / Georgina Campbell.

To expedite the process, council officers have come up with an option of using what is called a Statement of Proposal (SOP) under the Local Government Act.

It will speed up the decision-making process by six to nine months and is considered the quickest option available to council.

Consultation required under the Long Term Plan will be brought forward so decisions can be made earlier.



Meanwhile, funding was also allocated in the 2020-2021 Annual Plan to start the detailed engineering and architectural design process earlier.

Three options are on the table to strengthen the building to varying levels of the New Building Standard (NBS).

The new documents now cost these options using a scale, after engineers criticised the council for being overly conservative with contingencies resulting in potentially inflated cost estimates.

The most expensive repair option, and therefore the most resilient, would cost between $174.4 million and $199.8 million and bring the building to 100 per cent NBS.

This is the preferred option recommended by council officers, but the proof will be in the pudding when the documents are tabled before councillors next week.

Mayor Andy Foster and his councillors will be asked to approve the Statement of Proposal at a full Council meeting on Tuesday. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

An indicative opening date for strengthening the building with base isolators is as far away as May 2025.



That's compared to the low level remediation option's opening date of November 2023.



Strengthening the building to 40 per cent NBS would cost between $76.3 million and $90.8 million.

The cost estimates include the replacement of building services and the building's fit-out.

A new library the same size as the existing one would cost $160.7 million.

Wellington City Council isn't exactly flush with cash between Covid-19, the city's crumbling water pipes, and the massive Let's Get Wellington Moving project.



The legislation being used to fast track a decision on the library requires the identification and assessment of all reasonably practicable options to achieve the council's objective.

It means the council will also engage with the "developer community" to find out what the sector thinks and how they might be able to contribute.

The idea has been mooted in the past that a developer could purchase the library building off the council, rebuild it, and then lease it back to the council for library services.

But libraries portfolio leader Fleur Fitzsimons has firmly put the kibosh on that saying involving developers in some kind of partnership would effectively be privatising the library.

Options like relocating the library to the city's new Convention Centre have already been turfed out because they were assessed as not practicable.

The Convention Centre project was considered too far down the track with contracts in place and construction already under way.

The full costs would also move to impact residential ratepayers as they are currently mostly covered by commercial ratepayers.

Foster and his councillors will be asked to approve the Statement of Proposal at a full council meeting on Tuesday so the public consultation and engagement process can begin on July 27.