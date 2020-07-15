An Auckland Covid-19 isolation hotel, Rydges, has been evacuated.

Fire and Emergency were called to the hotel around 3.30pm on Wednesday.

"An alarm had been activated but it was a false alarm," a Fenz spokeswoman told the Herald.

People at the hotel were asked to leave their rooms, and stood in the rain for about 15 minutes.

Rydges Hotel has been housing returning New Zealanders and travellers during their 14-day managed isolation in an effort to stop Covid-19 spreading.

One witness said people were loaded on to waiting buses.

"They were all wearing masks, and three defence personnel counted everyone on and off the bus," the witness said.

Hotel staff, including a fire warden, also wearing masks, supervised the guests in and out of the hotel.

"Several of the evacuees looked fairly excited by the brief break in their quarantine routine," said the witness.

One NZDF personnel was overheard saying "everything went as planned" to a member of the public, but would not speak to the Herald about the operation or the cause of the evacuation.

The Covid-19 All of Government Response Group said it was looking into the evacuation.