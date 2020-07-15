New National leader Judith Collins will address media this afternoon, after this morning's discussions regarding "mild" changes within the party at caucus.

A small portfolio shake-up was potentially on the caucus agenda – at 3pm Collins will reveal if any decisions were made.

She said this morning that any changes would be "mild" and that there would only be a few shifts when it came to portfolios.

Speaking to media this morning, Collins downplayed the significance of any of these changes, saying it would only affect herself, her new deputy leader Gerry Brownlee and "a few other people".

She did not say who these other people would be, but the future of health spokesman Michael Woodhouse is in question.

Last night, Collins confirmed Paul Goldsmith would keep finance but, when asked about Woodhouse keeping health, she was non-committal.

Collins said there were "still a few things to work out" in terms of what comes next for Woodhouse.

After she was announced as leader last night, Collins marched down to waiting media with almost every single National MP.

It's likely to be a different picture when she addresses media on Parliament's black and white tiles this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern does not appear to be too worried about her new political foe.

She said this morning that she accepts that there is an election this year and that there will be politicking, but her focus is on the pandemic.

"My time, my energy is focused on Covid-19."

Ardern said politicking will not mean much to New Zealanders, who will be expecting the Government to focus on the Covid-19 response, and she hasn't spent much time thinking about squaring off with Collins.