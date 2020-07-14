The walking track to Cape Kidnappers' famous gannet colony will reopen in the coming months, more than a year and a half after a huge landslip nearby injured two tourists.

The Department of Conservation and Hastings District Council say the public will be able to access track at the end of the beach "later in the year" after the completion of a risk assessment, but warn the risks remain high.

A Quantitative Risk Assessment (QRA) report found that the landslide and rock fall hazard presented by the cliffs above the beach is "significant, unpredictable, and potentially fatal".

The report was commissioned after two Korean tourists were injured in a landslide while walking on the beach on January 23, 2019.

Advertisement

The QRA compared the risk for people travelling along the beach as equivalent to the risks faced by people undertaking mountain climbing.

DoC Lower North Island Operations Director Hayden Barrett said while all risks cannot be eliminated from natural environments, better information to help them understand the risks are needed.

"Mountain climbers are generally well-informed and prepared for the obvious risks they face – very different from most day visitors looking to walk this mainly flat beach walk," he said.

The walking track at Cape Kidnappers will reopen in the coming months, despite "potentially fatal" hazards. Photo / File

"Many visitors are seeking a relatively safe and easy walk, not somewhere where the chance of serious injury or fatality is a very real possibility."

Barrett said while the risk from natural hazards cannot be mitigated, some controls to help manage the risk and avoid restricting all access can be put in place.

These will include monitoring the cliffs, warning people of the risks, temporary closures where necessary and changing DoC's management of visitor facilities.

Signs at the Clifton Beach entrance will be updated to note the risk, and the walk along the beach will not be promoted.

"Now that we understand the high level of risk, we cannot provide facilities – such as a well-groomed track – that might signal to people that the trip is safe.

Advertisement

"By aligning our management with that of back country sites, we aim to discourage people who are simply after a casual beach walk," he added.

Before the track can reopen, work to address visitor risk issues needs to be completed.

This work will be completed over the next few months, aiming to reopen in time for the gannet season, Barrett said.

Before Gannet Beach Adventures can resume operation, they will need to update their safety plan to satisfactorily address the risks now identified in the QRA, he said.

Gannet Beach Adventures owner Colin Lindsay said DoC has chosen to omit key statistics from the QRA report. Photo / File

Gannet Beach Adventures owner Colin Lindsay, who runs trips by tractor along the beach to the gannets, said DoC had chosen to omit key statistics from the QRA report when discussing reopening.

A conclusion of the report states the risk levels per trip associated with visiting the gannets are slightly less than those from eruption hazards when walking the Tongariro Alpine Crossing.

Advertisement

"When you hear it is the same risk as mountain climbing, you get a mental picture of Mount Cook, snow, ropes and lots of risk," he said.

"People travel in from different parts of New Zealand with a few bars and a bottle of water and do the Tongariro Alpine Crossing.

"That's the reality of that, and that's what the report compares us with."

Cape Kidnappers victim speaks out for the first time since ordeal. / HBT

Another conclusion said that the fatality risk per year to Gannet Beach Adventures staff is lower than the risk of staff at Fox and Franz Josef.

"Visiting Fox and Franz Josef glaciers - people wouldn't associate huge risk with that. It's a huge popular tourism drawcard," Lindsay added.

HDC Group Manager Asset Manager Craig Thew acknowledged the local businesses that faced uncertainty while waiting for a decision to be made.