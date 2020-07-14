National MPs will meet this morning to discuss changes in the party, which will include a reshuffle of some portfolios, new leader Judith Collins says.

The future of health spokesman Michael Woodhouse is in question, after Collins today refused to publicly say he would be keeping the job.

Asked if he would continue in the health portfolio, Collins would only say "there are still a few things to work out".

Posted by Michael Woodhouse MP on Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Woodhouse said yesterday that he had no plans to follow Todd Muller and step down.

"My focus is entirely on the next 10 weeks," he said.

Collins is downplaying the significance of the changes, saying it would only affect herself, her new deputy leader Gerry Brownlee and "a few other people".

Speaking to media this morning, Collins would not elaborate on who these "other people" would be.

She has confirmed that Paul Goldsmith will retain finance and that former leader Simon Bridges will continue in foreign affairs.

New National Party leader Judith Collins and deputy leader Gerry Brownlee with their colleagues after the caucus leadership vote at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Last week, National MP Hamish Walker was forced to resign after he outed himself as the leaker of sensitive and personal Covid-19 information.

As it turned out, Woodhouse had also received the same information from former party president Michelle Boag.

Speaking to media this morning, Collins said she would be "talking to Michael today".

"We'll be getting some information on that and then I'll be making a call," she told RNZ.

She said she was taking the issue "quite seriously" and was "absolutely not at all comfortable" about the leaking of patients' details.

If Collins decides to strip Woodhouse of health, Whangārei MP Shane Reti would be the most likely candidate to take his place.

Reti – a medical doctor – has been heavily involved in National's health response and policies.

Speaking to MediaWorks, Collins said National would now look at "some of the mild changes we need to make".

"Gerry and I have now got other jobs to do and we need to shift a few portfolios around.

National MP Michael Woodhouse arrives at a caucus meeting at Parliament in May.

"We also have to take into account that Nikki [Kaye] is back doing education in such a big way but also just to make sure we've got something available for Todd as well."

Collins said the party will be having a discussion about whether or not Muller would be on the front bench.

She has not yet spoken to Muller about this – "but I think we will certainly be wanting to talk to Todd about his options".

But she said there wouldn't be many changes, given the election is only a few weeks away.

"I don't want people having to chop and change portfolios right before an election – I think that's a bit foolish."