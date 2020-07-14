Two people are dead after a house fire in Christchurch overnight.

Fire and Emergency southern fire shift manager Jill Higgison said emergency services received multiple calls about the fire on Vivian St in Burwood just before 10.45pm.

Three fire crews arrived to find the single-storey home well ablaze.

Higgison said some occupants inside at the time were able to escape the blaze but two people were unable to be rescued. She couldn't confirm their ages.

One fire crew has remained at the scene overnight to monitor hot spots, and a fire investigator was due at the scene this morning.