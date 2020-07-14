A second person expecting to leave managed isolation is at the centre of a test botch-up with health staff uncertain they have matched the correct results with the right person.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins today confirmed a man staying in a managed isolation facility in Auckland was at the centre of a Covid-19 test bungle involving results from the all-important week two test.

Announcing the latest national daily tally at 1pm Hipkins told media an investigation has been launched to make sure the mix-up doesn't happen again.

A tracing issue with a result at the managed isolation facility had left officials concerned over matching the correct Covid test with the right person.

"It's a manual process and I've been given a reassurance that it will all be resolved by the end of the day and that the people's departure will not be affected by this," Hipkins revealed at today's press conference outside the Jet Park Hotel quarantine facility in Auckland.

"They're just being very cautious," he added.

The man was informed his test results from the second day-12 test were missing last night. In the meantime the man's family had received their test results.

Hipkins said he had first become aware of the problem at midday today.

An investigation is launched after test results of a man in managed isolation became mixed up. Photo / Getty

As a result there would be a process to look back and see whether there were any gaps in the system, and that they were resolved so this wasn't repeated.

"The advice that I've been given is that it will all be resolved by the end of the day," he said.

Directing his comments to the family at the centre of the botch-up Hipkins said: "I understand the frustration but the advice that I've had is that their departure will not be delayed. The only thing that will delay their departure is if the test results are positive."

It's not the first time the problem has affected homecoming travellers. Last week a woman in managed isolation was prevented from leaving after 14 days when her Covid-19 test was lost.

Nicole Green, who returned to New Zealand on June 13 was devastated to learn she could not leave after the mandatory period of isolation after health officials lost her test results.

Green, who had been staying at the Naumi Hotel at Auckland Airport, had been in a bubble with her aunt and cousin during the time. they were cleared to leave on June 27.

After insisting on a fresh test she was given her results which returned negative, late on the 15th day of her stay in isolation before being allowed to leave the hotel.

A spokesperson for the Northern Region DHBs told the Herald that laboratories were dealing with an "unprecedented volume" of tests at the time Green was tested and said "although her day 12 swab had been recorded as taken at the Naumi Hotel, it had not been received by the laboratory for processing".