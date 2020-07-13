Former MP Peter Dunne believes Judith Collins is the best candidate to take on the role of leader of the National party after Todd Muller announced his shock resignation today.

Dunne told Newstalk ZB that Judith Collins was in a strong position to take the leadership, even though this year's election was likely to be lost.

"It's staunching the wound that's important ... she's probably best-placed to do that."

Backbench MPs would today "be looking to a leader who can give them the best protection" at the election, he said.

Dunne believed one of the biggest beneficiaries could be the Act Party, as voters looked for right-of-centre alternatives given National's troubles.

On Muller, Dunne said he had "clearly good intentions". He was "a good honest person, but the job proved to be far too much for him", Dunne said.

"There was frustration with the situation beforehand [with former leader Simon Bridges] so any change had to be a good one even if it wasn't well thought through."

Photo / Mark Mitchell

Right-wing political commentator Ben Thomas told Newstalk ZB that Muller's resignation was a surprise.

"There was nothing resignation-worthy of the events of last week."

Thomas speculated there might be a "smoking gun" coming.

"He was clearly struggling with caucus discipline," said Thomas, referring to the Hamish Walker scandal.

Thomas believed National now needed someone straight out of the box – including possibly Simon Bridges.

"I think he will fight for his job back."

The other leading contender was Collins, Thomas said.