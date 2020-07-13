An emotional plea has been shared by police from a woman desperately hoping to be reunited her pet dog which was stolen while she was at church.

On Saturday, between 7.30pm and 10pm the family car was stolen with the little dog, named Snowy, inside.

"It was last seen in Tripoli St in Point England," the owner said in a police video shared on social media.

"She was wandering there and I guess someone might have picked her up."

Snowy is a white bichon frise.

"We want her back. Just don't harm my dog and send her back home ASAP," the owner said while fighting back tears.

"Our family need her."

Police have asked that anyone who may have seen the dog call 105.