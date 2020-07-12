A search is due to resume today for a fisherman missing on Lake Wakatipu.
A rescue operation was launched yesterday afternoon after the man reportedly went into the water while fishing in Glenorchy.
Read More
- West Auckland drowning: Witness reveals desperate bid to save fisherman swept off rocks - NZ Herald
- Search for fisherman in Tukituki River halts for night in Hawke's Bay - NZ Herald
- Police name missing Bay of Plenty fisherman as search continues - NZ Herald
- Search for missing fisherman to continue for two more days - NZ Herald
A police spokeswoman said police were contacted at 3.15pm about an incident near Benmore Pl, when a man was reported missing by his friend fishing a short distance away.
Police started a search and rescue operation supported by local resources.
Queenstown Lakes harbourmaster Marty Black said the coastguard and first responders from Glenorchy were involved in the search.
"There were a couple of boats out there for quite a while," he said.
The man had not been found by 8pm. The search was expected to continue this morning.
"It's not good news for anyone," Black said.