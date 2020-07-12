A house fire in Christchurch spread through two properties before firefighters were able to bring it under control overnight.

Fire crews and emergency services were called to the blaze on Rawson St, in New Brighton, about 1.45am.

A southern fire communications spokesman said five crews from around the city were called to battle the blaze, which quickly spread to a neighbouring property.

There were no reports of any injuries, staff said.

The early morning fire came a few hours after another house was destroyed by fire in Seddon, in Marlborough.

Four fire crews were sent to the scene just after 10pm and found the home "well involved," the spokesman said.

There were no reports of any injuries in that incident either and it did not appear to be suspicious.