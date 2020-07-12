A car and a campervan have collided on a main arterial route through Waihi in Waikato.

A St John spokeswoman said two people, one person in a critical condition and the other seriously hurt, have been airlifted to Waikato Hospital.

Two other people in a moderate condition were being cared for by St John at the scene.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman confirmed firefighters had to free two of the injured people from one of the vehicles.

Police were notified shortly after 2.20pm that the crash had occurred at the intersection of Parry Palm Ave (SH2) and Wrigley St.

Police say the road is currently closed and diversions are in place.