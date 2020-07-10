Police have busted a "significant drug-dealing network" centred in the Waikato region, arresting 29 people including a senior member of the Waikato Mongrel Mob.

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said Operation Kingsville, a three-month investigation spearheaded by the Waikato Police Organised Crime Squad, used 20 search warrants in Waikato, Auckland and Bay of Plenty this week.



"We know that greed is driving these offenders," Pitkethley said.

"They push drugs onto vulnerable users and suck money and resources out of some of our most deprived communities, including their own family members and associates.

Advertisement

"The investigation identified four commercial clan labs based in the Waikato, which have now been shut down."

Cars and cash were seized in the big bust. Photo / file

As part of the investigation the Waikato Asset Recovery Unit restrained property, vehicles, jewellery and cash valued at more than $1 million, which police allege was a result of this criminal activity.

The operation also recovered nearly $200,000, stolen property, methamphetamine, other drugs and firearms, some loaded.

Those arrested face charges including participating in an organised crime group, money laundering and the manufacture and supply of methamphetamine.

Sixteen of those charged as a result of Operation Kingsville have been remanded in custody.

The remaining 13 will reappear in the Hamilton District Court in the coming weeks.