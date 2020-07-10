Police are appealing for sightings of a Ford Falcon after an aggravated robbery and stabbing in Manurewa early this morning.

A man in a vehicle on Addington Ave was approached by two other men who stabbed him multiple times before stealing his vehicle.

After the attack, the offenders fled the scene in the stolen vehicle as well as their own, Counties Manukau CIB Detective Inspector Chris Barry said.

The man suffered multiple stab wounds in the attack and was transported to hospital with serious injuries. He has since undergone surgery.

Advertisement

A scene guard was in place at an address on Addington Ave this morning, Barry said.

"Police have been conducting a scene examination and are making a number of other inquiries into the incident," Barry said.

"Police are appealing for sightings of a red or maroon Ford Falcon sedan with the registration DPT446 which remains outstanding.

"Anyone with information that may assist our inquiries can contact Counties Manukau Crime Squad on 09 261 1321 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."