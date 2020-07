One person has died in a crash in the Rangitaiki district near Taupō.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were alerted to the single-vehicle crash on Matea Rd near State Highway 5 at 7.45am, but it is possible it may have occurred overnight or earlier this morning.



A St John spokeswoman said they had sent two ambulances and a helicopter to the scene.

Police said inquiries were under way into the circumstances of the crash and the Serious Crash Unit had also been advised.