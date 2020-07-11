A Hawke's Bay man who drank upwards of eight alcoholic drinks a day throughout lockdown has taken the first steps to turning his life around.

Luke Farr, from Taradale, signed up to Dry July after his drinking began to take its toll on his mental and physical health.

The 32-year-old, who had been a regular drinker for 15 years, said the habit worsened during lockdown.

"During lockdown it got the better of me," he said. "I thought I could control it, but I couldn't.

"I was having a red wine by 11am and would have seven-plus beers during the course of the afternoon.

He added: "It was a proper problem and I was blind to the fact the drug had taken over my life."

Farr has already raised more than $2000 for Dry July – and was last week sitting in third place for the top fundraisers across the country.

Photo / Paul Taylor

Farr said his alcohol intake caused mental health issues, anxiety and panic attacks in a "vicious cycle".

"Drinking seriously changed me as a person - my friends and family were worried and I wasn't a nice person to be around," he said.

"Alcohol is a depressant, a poison and it's really quite sad that it's so culturally ingrained and accepted. Class C drugs do less damage mentally and physically than alcohol."

Since its launch in 2012, the Dry July NZ Trust has raised more than $5.1m through 37,000 partakers, with all funds going to cancer charities.

Farr said while the first couple of days were tough, he will never revert back to excessive drinking again.

"I chose to take part to challenge myself, but to also get my life back on track and for the sake of my health and wellbeing," he said.

"The first two days were challenging, my body was naturally gravitating towards the bottle purely out of habit. But on day three I noticed my creative thoughts came back, I had more energy and my skin cleared up.

"All the positives outweigh the suppressed feelings during and after consuming alcohol."

Farr said he'd eventually like to re-form a "healthy relationship" with alcohol, but for now is proud to have raised money for those in need.

"I'd like to not have to rely on it to feel good about myself," he said.

"But I'm over the moon to know that family and friends are right behind me and also knowing that it's going to such a great cause.

"I'm hoping to raise $10,000, so the foot is still on the pedal."