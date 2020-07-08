The Hawke's Bay community and beyond have stepped up to help a child that had his birthday money stolen during a car break-in in Napier.

Melita Martin, mother of 7-year-old "miracle child" Giovanni Taurima, who was born with hormone deficiencies and had brain surgery aged 2, had a window of her car smashed and belongings stolen outside her Onekawa home on Tuesday morning.

Martin, who has lived on Alamein Cres for nearly three years without trouble, said her son was distraught to find his birthday money was taken.

But, after offers to reimburse child from both sides of the Tasman, the mother and son said their faith in humanity has been restored.

"All the coins for parking meters and my seven-year-olds son's wallet had been taken and Giovanni was balling his eyes out when we told him," she said.

"But, I'm so unbelievably overwhelmed at the kind generosity of complete strangers."

Martin added: "Giovanni's over the moon about how many kind people care about him and his feelings."

The car was broken into on Alamein Cres, Onekawa, at some point on Tuesday morning. Photo / Supplied

Giovanni, who turned seven on June 21, was planning to spend the $50 this weekend.

After over a dozen messages from strangers offering to reimburse Giovanni, Martin set up a givealittle page, which surpassed the amount taken within the first hour.

Martin added: "Police came and couldn't get fingerprints off the car as it rained that night. But they took away a flat head screw driver that was found in the car."

Inquiries are ongoing, a police spokesperson said.