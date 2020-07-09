This winter has seen above-average rainfalls but it won't be enough to help offset the effects of Auckland's worst reported drought in a quarter of a century.

Records of prolonged dry conditions have seen unprecedented water restrictions in Auckland. Forecasters say this winter has seen more rain than the typical season but we are still officially in a drought.

The lack of rain earlier in the year has seen dam levels in the Auckland region at just 57 per cent capacity.

"Auckland has seen some decent rainfall so far this winter," said MetService meteorologist Georgina Griffiths. "But the dams took 18 months to get as low as they did, and we need more than a six-week wet spell to fill them up again."

According to Griffiths, Auckland has experienced unsettled conditions since the first day of winter on June 1 with above-normal rainfall during this period compared to last year's.

The area surrounding Auckland Airport onwards to Central Auckland usually receives an average of 145mm but this winter period (June 1- July 7) has received 202mm compared to last year's 150mm.

Rainfall over Auckland Airport in the last 30 days. Photo / MetService.

Other Auckland regions like Pukekohe have also experienced a massive increase in average rainfall over the last six weeks, incurring 213mm in rainfall. In comparison, last winter saw Pukekohe's rainfall at 153mm.

Auckland's dam water levels as of July 8 at 56.48 per cent. Photo / Watercare.

However, despite the increase in rainfall over the winter period, it will not be enough to offset the 18-month drought. Dam water levels are still lower than the historical average of 80.7 per cent, standing today at 57 per cent.