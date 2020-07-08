Police are appealing for sightings of a silver-coloured Nissan Bluebird prior to a fatal crash in Hawke's Bay.

Senior Constable Timothy Rowe said on Wednesday that police were hoping the public could help piece together what had happened in the lead-up to the single-vehicle crash near Taradale on Sunday night.

A driver in their 70s died in the crash on Springfield Rd, between Napier City Council's Redclyffe Transfer Station and the Otatara Pa Historic Reserve.

It was reported at 11.56pm after the vehicle was discovered beside the road.

There appeared to have been no witnesses and no evidence that any other vehicle was involved, Eastern Police District road policing commander inspector Matt Broderick previously told Hawke's Bay Today.

Rowe said three days on they still did not know when the crash occurred.

"We would like to talk to anyone who travelled along Springfield Rd on Sunday evening, or who may have seen a silver-coloured Nissan Bluebird in the area."