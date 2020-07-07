Could this mighty bull be a New Zealand record breaker?

Turiroa Angus near Wairoa sold a bull for $104,000 at their on farm auction on June 24.

It's believed to be a New Zealand on-farm sale record.

The bull – lot 8 Turiroa 18P224 was purchased by Kaharau Angus and Orere Angus in combination, both located on the East Coast.

Oregon Angus from Masterton paid $86,000 for lot 1 – Turiroa Complete 18P250.

Both bulls were among nine on offer sired by Turiroa Complete 16M013.

Another Complete son went to South Island Studs Delmont and Waimara.

The great grand–sire was Summitcrest Complete (US), a sound, meaty bull which offered a different bloodline therefore may have helped add interest to the two high priced bulls.

Auctioneer Cam Heggie described the first bull with its blue-blooded pedigree as well constructed.

"There is a lot of goodness in the particular fellow".

Lot 8 was moved up to second place in the sale order and drew lots of attention.

Heggie described the Bull as being burdened with goodness, a super stylish bull with width, depth and thickness - a strong sided individual.

Turiroa Angus had a full clearance of 50 bulls with an average of $12,560.

Stud Master Andrew Powdrell said the family were thrilled and humbled by the sale result.