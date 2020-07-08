Two Green Party Ministers donated collectively more than $60,000 to their own party at the end of last year, according to electoral commission records.

A $31,000 donation from Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter to the Greens was recorded on New Year's Eve last year.

Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage's $30,000 donation to the party was recorded on Christmas day, 2019.

READ MORE:

• VOTE 2020: Greens back wealth taxes, ACC reform, guaranteed minimum incomes

• Winston Peters says the Greens' new wealth tax is 'nuts'

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Greens want $1b for nature-based fund to save economy

• Heather du Plessis-Allan: Why the Green Party's wealth tax is bad for Jacinda Ardern

Advertisement

Both donations were made public on the Electoral Commission's website in late April – just before the level 4 lockdown ended.

A spokesperson for the Green Party said that both ministers tipped over the $30,000 declaration threshold because they each paid an additional contribution over and above the standard MP tithing to their respective electorates end of year fundraisers.

"Tithing has been a feature of the Green Party since we first had MPs in 1999. All candidates commit to paying the standard 10 per cent tithe if they become MPs as part of their candidate agreement with the party.

"Once they become an MP it is part of the Party Caucus agreement. At the 2019 AGM there was decision that the tithing arrangement should recognise the increased salary of ministers if we did have ministers after the 2020 election."

Genter told the Herald she tithes 10 per cent of pre-tax salary to the party, as well as other one-off donations as well.

She said it appears that the tithes, and all her donations, were recorded on one day.

Both Sage and Genter earn $250,000 a year as Ministers outside of Cabinet.

Electoral records show that the pair are the only MPs to donate more than $30,000 to their own parties during this term of Government.

Advertisement

In fact, the records show no sitting MPs have donated more than $30,000 to their own party since at least 2011.

Genter and Sage's salaries are not paid by the Green Party, rather by taxpayers – as is the case with all MPs.

According to donation rules, political parties are required to report when they receive more than $30,000 for a single donor over a 12-month period.

In terms of declared donations of more than $30,000 this year, the Greens have raised just under $250,000.

National was donated $150,000 and Act received $235,000, the Māori Party received $50,000 and Sustainable New Zealand got $40,000.

Labour has so far received no donations over $30,000 this year.

In October 2018, Greens co-leader Marama Davidson proposed a $35,000 cap on any donations to political parties.

She said a cap on donations would give Kiwis more confidence in the political system.