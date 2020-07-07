National MP Hamish Walker has been stripped of his Opposition portfolios after admitting he passed confidential private details of Covid-19 patients to the media - after he received them from former party president Michelle Boag.

He has apologised in a statement today, and didn't make a reference about whether he intended to remain as the Clutha-Southland candidate in September's general election.

A privacy breach of 18 active Covid cases was revealed by the Weekend Herald, which the Government has described as serious and possibly criminal.

National leader Todd Muller said tonight that Walker had made an "error of judgment".

He has stripped Walker of his shadow portfolios pending the outcome of an inquiry for the Government headed by Michael Heron QC, which was launched yesterday.

Walker said that he had passed the details to the media after receiving them from former National Party president Michelle Boag.

Boag said it was a "massive error of judgment on my part" and apologised for doing so.

"The information was made available to me in my position as then acting CEO of the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust, although it was sent to my private email address.

"This was a massive error of judgment on my part and I apologise to my colleagues at ARHT whom I have let down badly.

"I very much regret my actions and did not anticipate that Hamish would choose to send it on to some media outlets but I am grateful that the media involved have chosen not to publish the 18 names that were contained within it."

Boag said she has resigned her position as acting chief executive of ARHT because of her conduct.

"My actions were mine alone and should not reflect at all on the professionalism, integrity and outstanding reputation of the Rescue Helicopter staff.

"They are an amazing bunch of dedicated community servants and I know they will be very disappointed in me."

Privacy Commissioner John Edwards said on Twitter that it was "outrageous, unbelievable, indefensible".

"My gob is well and truly smacked."

Walker said he "sincerely apologised" for how he handled the information, and was sorry for the impact on the affected individuals, who are all infected with Covid-19.

He said he released the information to media to justify his previous comments about Kiwis flying in from India, Pakistan and Korea, which the Government had described as racist.

"I made serious allegations against the Government's Covid-19 response and passed on this information to prove those allegations," he said in a statement today.

"I did this to expose the Government's shortcomings so they would be rectified. It was never intended that the personal details would be made public, and they have not been, either by me or the persons I forwarded them to."

Walker said he had received legal advice that he had not committed any criminal offence.

"The information that I received was not password-protected by the Government. It was not stored on a secure system where authorised people needed to log on. There was no redaction to protect patient details, and no confidentiality statement on the document.

"By exposing a significant privacy issue I hope the Government will improve its protocols and get its safeguards right."

Muller said he had asked Walker to co-operate fully with Heron's inquiry.

"I have expressed to Hamish my view that forwarding on this information was an error of judgment.

"While I wait for the result of the inquiry I have transferred his Forestry, Land Information and Associate Tourism portfolio responsibilities to Ian McKelvie."

The details of the then 18 active Covid cases were sent to the Herald as well as two other media outlets.

"The public release of this information is wrong. I'm determined to find out why it happened, how it happened and ensure that systems are in place to prevent it from happening in the future," State Services Minister Chris Hipkins said yesterday.

He said there were a number of theories about how the sensitive information came to be released but he didn't think it was human error.

"I don't think that information tends to accidentally be sent to multiple media outlets at the same time."

National previously damning of privacy breach

On Saturday, before they knew Walker's involvement, Muller and National's health spokesman Michael Woodhouse were damning of the privacy breach.

"This is unconscionable and unacceptable that those suffering from the incredibly dangerous virus now have to suffer further with their private details being leaked," Woodhouse said.

"The Government needs to get to the bottom of this, and quickly."

Muller told RNZ the breach was "quite staggering" and "unacceptable".

"Is it a deliberate leak or is it accidental? It doesn't really matter at a level ... it's loose, it's shabby and it's a reminder these guys can't manage important things well."

'Horrendous' - public health experts wade in

Those who played a prominent role in the health response to Covid-19 were quick to condemn the privacy breach on Twitter.

Dr Siouxsie Wiles said the breach was "heartbreaking".

"It's horrendous that personal patient information was able to be leaked like this. But Michelle Boag's conduct is utterly despicable," she said.

"It's heartbreaking trusted powerful people are working so hard to undermine what New Zealand has achieved. They are putting us in great danger."

Auckland University Professor Shaun Hendy, who has provided Covid modelling to the Government throughout the crisis, said: "Those of us who have worked on the #COVID19 response have gone to great pains to protect New Zealander's privacy. Makes me sick."

Labour candidate Ayesha Verrall said: "Totally unethical. This is patient information. Idea that it needed to be sent to media to make a point about privacy beggars belief."

Previous accusation of 'racism'

Walker had been accused of being racist when he issued a press release singling out Kiwis returning from India, Pakistan and Korea and being placed in managed isolation or quarantine.

The Government had said it was investigating whether hotels in Queenstown and Dunedin were feasible as managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

In response, Walker said it was "absolutely disgraceful" communities hadn't been consulted.

"These people are possibly heading for Dunedin, Invercargill and Queenstown from India, Pakistan and Korea."