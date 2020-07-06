A child has been left in tears after his birthday money was stolen during an overnight car break-in in Napier.

Melita Martin, mother of 7-year-old Giovanni Taurima, had a window of her car smashed and belongings stolen outside her Onekawa home on Tuesday morning.

Martin, who has lived on Alamein Cres for nearly three years without trouble, said her son was distraught to find his birthday money was taken in the break-in.

Giovanni Taurima, 7, looks through the broken car window where thieves stole his wallet and birthday money. Photo / Warren Buckland

"The car was locked and I woke up to get the paper out the mailbox and discovered the back window had been smashed," she said.

"They'd taken all the coins for parking meters and my 7-year-olds son's wallet.

"He was bawling his eyes out this morning when we told him.

"There was about $50 in it. He was saving it for this weekend to spend it and have fun, and now he can't."

The car was broken into on Alamein Cres, Onekawa, at some point on Tuesday morning. Photo / Supplied

Giovanni, who turned 7 on June 21, was born with hormone deficiencies and had brain surgery aged 2.

Martin said her "miracle child" had been dealt a tough hand so far in life and was lucky to be alive.

"My special little boy was an IVF child, had growth hormone injections and was rushed to Starship hospital when he was 2 because he had fluid on the brain."

"He's had a very hard start. For what he has lived through in his short life already, he's my superhero."

The proud mother said she was hoping police may be a little more hands-on in their response.

"I phoned police and they said someone will be in touch and they will decide if it's worth them coming out," she said.

"They obviously touched things inside the car, so you'd think the least they would do is fingerprint it."

Police said they were notified via their Crime Reporting Line at 7.10am to say items had been stolen from the car overnight.

Inquiries were ongoing, a spokesperson said.