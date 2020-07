A 3.8 magnitude earthquake has shaken awake many Christchurch residents this morning.

The 6.25am quake - rated light - was centred 15km south-east of Christchurch at a depth of 2km, EQNZ said.

More than 5000 people reported feeling the quake on the GeoNet app.

#eqnz It was a 3.8 but still scared the crap out of me. #fb — Nathaniel Flick (@nathanielflick) July 6, 2020

A shake to wake up Christchurch. Did you feel that? Magnitude: 3.8, depth of 19 km, 5 km south-west of Christchurch. #eqnz — Chris Lynch (@lynchinnz) July 6, 2020

