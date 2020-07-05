Power outages, trees down and greenhouses blowing away was the result of wild weather hitting the Bay of Plenty overnight.

The heavy rain and strong wind warnings issued for the region eventuated with more than a 1000 Rotorua properties without power this morning.

Unison was reporting 766 properties in the Lynmore and Lakes area had lost power this morning, while 416 were without in Hamurana since about 1am.

Relationship manager Danny Gough said crews had been working "all through the night" going from one outage site to another.

Advertisement

Trees and flying debris were striking lines causing nightmares for crew and he was not certain when a full restoration would be complete, he said.

Lake weed has washed up on the shores of Lake Rotorua.

State Highway 2 would be closed to eastbound traffic between Te Puna and Wairoa River Bridge from midday to 3.00pm today to replace a power pole damaged when a tree fell in high winds overnight.

Eastbound traffic towards Tauranga will be detoured via Te Puna Rd and Te Puna Station Rd to allow room for a crane on the road. Westbound traffic will remain on SH2.

Meanwhile a huge amount of weed has washed up on the shores of Lake Rotorua this morning, leaving some boat trailers unusable.

Mammoth amounts of weeds have washed up on the shores of Lake Rotorua today. Photo / Katoa Lake Rotorua

Power crews were not the only ones kept busy with firefighters being called to about 12 weather-related jobs in the Bay of Plenty since 6pm yesterday.

Hayley Shuttleworth woke this morning to find her two greenhouses at her Hamurana property had "completely vanished" after last night's strong winds.

She said it had been "pretty frightening" and she had almost expected her ranch slider glass to shatter as the wind battered off the waterfront.

Her greenhouses that were a "decent size" had never moved in the three years she had them but they had disappeared last night without a trace.

Advertisement

"There is not a sign of them this morning, no poles or nothing."

She said they could well have ended up in someone's back garden.

Her deck chairs and table had blown on to her lawn, although she had thought her trampoline would be the "first victim".

She had not been growing anything in the greenhouses but they had been a good shelter for her chickens.

She had done the chook count this morning and was fairly certain they were all there.

"It just baffles me that there is no trace."

Mammoth amounts of weeds have washed up on the shores of Lake Rotorua today. Photo / Katoa Lake Rotorua

Fire crews were called to a deck being torn off a house in Takapu St in Matua last night.

Firefighters worked at the scene for close to an hour after getting the call-out about midnight, a Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

He said the house damage was only minor.

Meanwhile, a large tree fell down on Pyes Pa Rd about 1.30am, he said.

Firefighters took about an hour and a half to remove the debris taking up the road.

A Rotorua Lakes Council spokeswoman said contractors were called to a number of wind-related call outs with trees and debris needing to be removed from Okareka Loop Rd, Devon St, Hatupatu Dr, Hood St and Te Waerenga Rd.

There was also surface flooding on Fairy Springs Rd near Skyline Rotorua about midnight, State Highway 30 near Rotoiti, and Clayton Rd.

Mammoth amounts of weeds have washed up on the shores of Lake Rotorua today. Photo / Katoa Lake Rotorua

All issues except Te Waerenga Rd were cleared and made safe during the night, she said.

Crews were continuing to work on that location using a digger to remove the remainder of the tree.

Once that was clear and made safe they will continue with checks around the district.

A Tauranga City Council spokeswoman said they had received no calls about drains or flooding over the weekend.

Surface flooding on Clayton Road after last nights heavy rain. Photo / Andrew Warner

A police spokeswoman said there were several reports of trees falling and delaying traffic in the Bay of Plenty but they were mainly dealt by contractors and council.

Today's forecast for the region sees early showers clearing to morning fine spells with further showers, possibly heavy, returning by late afternoon.