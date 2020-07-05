Emergency services have had a busy night, with up to 50 weather-related call-outs around Auckland, Northland and Waikato.

Severe weather wreaked havoc as a downpour of heavy rain and wild winds ripped through those areas late last night.

Fire crews received up to 50 call-outs to incidents including fallen powerlines, downed trees and roofs lifted off homes and buildings.

Part of Auckland's Tāmaki Drive was closed just before 9pm from the Ngāpipi Rd intersection city-bound.

Advertisement

A "travel with care" warning was posted to the Auckland Transport Twitter page at 8.52pm; saying the closure was due to "inundation and strong winds".

TAMAKI DRIVE FLOODING - UPDATE 8.52PM



Due to tidal inundation and strong winds Tamaki Dr is now closed from Ngapipi Rd intersection city bound. Access to Port from the city remains open. Buses are affected.



AT Journey Planner for alternative routes: https://t.co/xT1p6q8OIK pic.twitter.com/E3IcRvvPVC — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) July 5, 2020

Members of the public were told that access to the port from the city remained opened.

Tāmaki Drive is back open early this morning.

Bus services were affected, and people were encouraged to look for alternative routes in and around the area.

Just before 9.30pm, a multiple-vehicle crash on the Southern Motorway, near Mt Wellington, resulted in the closure of the motorway for just under two hours.

READ MORE:

• Your weather: Snow turns to heavy rain, warnings issued for South Island

• 'Terrifying tornado': Flooding and roofs lifted in Auckland wild weather

• Weather: Wild winds, heavy snow and waves of up to 11m recorded

• Weather warnings: Heavy rain, strong winds for Auckland; top of the North Island

One person suffered moderate injuries.

Emergency services worked to clean oil off the road before it was reopened about 11pm.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in Christchurch, a cyclist suffered serious injuries when their bike crashed into a fence on North Parade, in Richmond, about 9.20pm.

Another person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after their car rolled at the intersection of State Highway 75 and Graylees Rd, Akaroa.