Auckland's southern motorway is open again after a crash closed both southbound lanes at Mt Wellington.

The NZ Transport Agency says: "Due to a crash which is blocking both lanes SH1 is closed. Expect delays and avoid the area if possible."

"We've received a report of a multi vehicle crash - at least two on the southern motorway between Ellerslie-Panmure on- ramp and South-Eastern off-ramp," a spokesperson said.

"It appears one person has moderate injuries."

The motorway was closed while oil was cleaned off the road but it was open again by 11pm.

Southbound traffic was diverted off at the Mt Wellington off-ramp and back on at the Mt Wellington on-ramp.

The accident was recorded at 9.26pm in wet and windy conditions. MetService recorded 10mm of rain and average wind speeds of 43 km/hour between 9pm and 10pm.

Meanwhile, police are at the scene of a serious crash at the intersection of State Highway 75 (Christchurch-Akaroa Road) and Graylees Road.

We were alerted to a car that rolled at around 9:30pm.

One person is seriously injured.

One lane is closed and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Motorists are asked the avoid the area or expect delays as there are no detours.