Two people are in a serious condition following a multiple-car crash in South Auckland this afternoon.

Police said they were informed about the crash at the Mahunga Drive off-ramp to State Highway 20 at 1.24pm.

It is understood one person was trapped in a vehicle, and a vehicle has gone into a fence.

St Johns said four vehicles attended the crash and treated five people, two of whom are in a serious condition and three in a moderate condition. The patients were taken to different hospitals.

Auckland Transport told people to expect some delays for the 309, 313 and 380 bus services due to the crash.