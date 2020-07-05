One person is dead following a day of serious car crashes around the country.

It is understood one person has died after two cars crashed off the road in Canterbury.

Police are currently on the scene at Parnassus Rd, Cheviot, having been alerted to the crash about 2.09pm.

A St John spokeswoman told the Herald two patients have been transported to hospital by helicopter in serious and moderate conditions, while another person has been transported to hospital in a moderate condition by road ambulance.

She would not confirm whether someone had died.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Meanwhile two people are in a serious condition following a multiple-car crash in South Auckland this afternoon.

Police said they were informed about the crash at the Mahunga Drive off-ramp to State Highway 20 at 1.24pm.

It is understood one person was trapped in a vehicle, and a vehicle has gone into a fence.

St Johns said four vehicles attended the crash and treated five people, two of whom are in a serious condition and three in a moderate condition. The patients were taken to different hospitals.

Auckland Transport told people to expect some delays for the 309, 313 and 380 bus services due to the crash.

Occupants of a car that went down a bank in Lower Hutt have escaped without injury, in an incident which a Fire and Emergency spokesman described as "very minor".

This morning a crash in Te Horo outside of Wellington caused a snarl-up in traffic, with the northbound lane of State Highway 1 blocked off.

A helicopter was called in after the crash, which happened shortly after 10am. Traffic queues were only just reported to have eased at 3.20pm.