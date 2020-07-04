A 63-year-old New Zealand man has been found dead in Cambodia where he was working as a teacher, local media are reporting.

Daniel Lee Robinson was found in the room he was renting in the city of Siem Reap on July 2, according to Cambodian media outlet CNE.

READ MORE:

• Kiwi Chris Knight, 58, to be deported from Cambodia for 'being homeless'

• Scary reality: China's secret Cambodian military base

• Tim Roxborogh's travel bugs: Getting conned in Cambodia

Authorities said Robinson had likely been dead for two days before his body was found around 4pm in Taphul village, Svay Dangkum town.

Advertisement

CNE has attributed his death to a heart attack. However the CNE article also describes Robinson as a "victim".

Robinson's body is being stored by Cambodian authorities as they correspond with his family through the New Zealand embassy.

Siem Reap is a resort town in northwestern Cambodia.