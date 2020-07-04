One person has died after a vehicle rolled outside the Manawatū-Whanganui town of Taihape this evening.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Spooners Hill Rd just north of Taihape.

Emergency services were alerted to a car that rolled around 5.53pm.

The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene, police said in a statement.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and is examining the scene.

The cause of the crash is not known and police are investigating

Motorists on Spooners Hill Rd this evening can expect delays.