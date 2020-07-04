There are no new cases of Covid-19 again today.

The number of active cases in New Zealand remains at 18, all of which are in managed isolation or quarantine facilities, and the total number of confirmed cases remains at 1180.

One person remains in Auckland City Hospital in a stable condition on a ward.

Yesterday, 2900 tests were processed, bringing the total number of tests completed to 411,932.

The Ministry of Health once again urged New Zealanders to download and use the Covid Tracer app, which has 588,000 total registrations.

"It continues to provide us with up-to-date contact information to support our contact tracing efforts in Level 1. This remains key to New Zealand's elimination strategy," the ministry said.

"Please sign up for the app if you haven't already done so and when you have it, keep using it.

"Businesses - please continue to register, to display the posters and to encourage your customers to check in."

There have been 1,331,803 poster scans to date.

Yesterday

The final significant cluster is due to close on Monday, July 6.

The cluster is believed to be the deadly CHT St Margaret's Hospital and Rest Home in Te Atatu.

The Ministry of Health says a cluster is considered closed when there have been no new cases for two incubation periods (ie, 28 days) from the date when all cases complete isolation.

The origin of the outbreak that claimed the lives of elderly patients at the hospital was never found.