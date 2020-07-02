What was meant to be an innocent weather warning for residents in the Manawatu has become the subject of jokes on social media.

A post by the Manawatu District Council on Facebook yesterday afternoon warned locals about the forest of heavy snow for the region.

"Snow is expected to lower to 500 metres. Expect 15 to 25cm or more of snow to accumulate above 800 metres, with lesser amounts down to 500 metres," the post read.

"Heavy snow may disrupt travel in affected areas and could damage trees and power lines. Cold conditions may cause stress for livestock."

However, it wasn't so much the weather forecast that caught the attention of Facebook users but the rather suggestive image posted with it.

The post has received more than 3500 comments and has been shared nearly 1500 times.

Facebook users found the weather update hilarious and were quick to reply with innuendos.

"Looks like you guys could get up to 10 inches," one person commented.

"Roger that. I won't be d**king around in that region," another person said.

"What a c*** up," a Facebook user replied.

Earlier today, the district council pointed the finger at Ben, the worker responsible for the weather update:

When your colleagues point out what the image you posted on Facebook looks like... Whoops! Welcome to the team, Ben. Posted by Manawatu District Council on Wednesday, 1 July 2020

"When your colleagues point out what the image you posted on Facebook looks like," a Facebook update said, alongside an image of the council workers pointing at the staff member. "Whoops! Welcome to the team, Ben."