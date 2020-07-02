A station wagon driver walked away uninjured from a freak crash into a truck while making a turn at an intersection near Hastings on Thursday.

Photos from the scene, at the intersection of Elwood Rd and State Highway 51, show a trailer of the empty truck protruding nastily into the windscreen of the driver's side of the car after the collision at 2.35pm.

Both vehicles were thought to have been turning left on to SH51 at the time of the incident.

A police communications spokeswoman said traffic control was required while the car was prized free from the truck, but the road was cleared within 30 minutes.

St John ambulance was called but turned back after the car driver reported no injuries, a spokeswoman said.