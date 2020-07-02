At the end of May this year, when New Zealand was at alert level 2 in its Covid-19 response, an Eastern Pacific Green turtle washed up on Takapuna Beach.

The creature was exhausted, dehydrated and suffering from low body temperature and was moved to Auckland Zoo for an initial check-up by the resident specialist vet team.

Taka is examined by vets at Sea Life Kelly Tarlton's. Photo / Michael Craig

Taka, as the turtle was dubbed, has been rehabilitating at Sea Life Kelly Tarlton's turtle unit for the past month and is now well enough to join other turtles on display at the aquarium, just in time for the school holidays.

Kibou, a Japanese Hope turtle at Sea Life Kelly Tarlton's, will be joined by Taka these holidays. Photo / Michael Craig

"We don't often get to see Pacific Green turtles in New Zealand," displays manager Maddy Seaman said.

"It is a nice opportunity to see a different turtle."

Taka when it was washed up on Takapuna Beach in May. Photo / Supplied

Native to the warmer waters around Costa Rica and the Galapagos Islands, Taka is a long way from home. The species is considered endangered as it is threatened by fishing and plastic pollution.

Taka will be released next year, probably in March, when the waters around New Zealand are at their warmest.