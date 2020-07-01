On this week's podcast:

He is an ex-Finance Minister but his profile is on the rise. Steven Joyce joins us for an update on his April 15 podcast interview. It is a very insightful discussion.

Semi-retired investment banker Jonathon Urlich reviews the economic data, timely commentary as the election date looms.

We have comment on the possible crisis of the US Supreme Court, and climate change; why you are being duped. This is not to be missed.

Advertisement

And Mrs Producer delivers the mail.

Your ongoing comments will form a part of each podcast. Get in touch: Leighton@newstalkzb.co.nz

Haven't listened to a podcast before? Check out our simple how-to guide.

Listen here on iHeartRadio

Leighton Smith's podcast also available on iTunes:

To subscribe via iTunes click here