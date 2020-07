A pedestrian has been badly hurt by a car in a West Auckland crash.

The crash took place on Don Buck Rd in Massey about 6.30pm, police said.

Don Buck Rd is closed between its intersections with Gallony Ave and Waimumu Rd.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Serious crash investigators will examine the scene and road closures will remain in place while they carry out their work.