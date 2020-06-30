The driver of a car that got airborne before crashing into a pole and catching fire is fighting charges laid against him.

Damien Paul Vierboom, of Newstead, Hamilton, didn't appear in the Hamilton District Court this morning when he was due to face two charges of aggravated careless driving causing injury to two women while driving on the wrong part of the road, refusing to give a blood specimen and careless driving after the crash on Kahikatea Dr on April 22, during the final days of the country's level 4 lockdown.

The crash, near Waikato Hospital, left three people, including Vierboom, injured after the car veered off the road and crashed into a pole, catching fire.

Parts of the car's bumper was thrown from the car on impact after it crashed into the power pole before catching fire. Photo / Belinda Feek

Remnants of the car were spread around the scene.

Instead of appearing in court, through his lawyer, the 28-year-old entered not guilty pleas to all charges administratively.

The aggravated careless driving charges are the most serious and carry a maximum fine of $10,000 or three years imprisonment.

The car was completely destroyed by fire. Photo / Belinda Feek

The crash scene on Kahikatea Dr, near Tawa St. Photo / Belinda Feek

He was remanded by the registrar on further bail to reappear in court for a case review in September.

On the day of the crash, April 22, a neighbour and witness, Shamim, told the Herald how he heard a loud bang outside his house on Tawa St just after 6am.

Looking out his window he saw a car, which had flames flickering underneath the bonnet, so he ran out to help pull the occupants safely from the car.