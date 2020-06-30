When you think of building sites, you normally think of loud machinery, power tools and banging noises.

But one Kiwi tradie decided to change the tune after bringing a rundown piano to work and blasting a beautiful song for neighbours to enjoy.

Mr Homes Inspector director Duncan Cameron was working on a site in Papamoa on Tuesday when his contract blocklayer Ryan showed up to work with a piano on the back of his truck.

After finishing up his job, Ryan decided to treat his fellow workers and neighbours to an early morning performance - a beautiful rendition of Metallica's Fade To Black - while wearing a beanie and gumboots on the back of a ute.

Advertisement

His performance was videoed and has since gone viral, with Cameron saying it's one of the most surprising things he's seen on a building site.

Blocklayer Ryan busted out a brilliant performance of Metallica's Fade to Black while wearing gumboots and a beanie. Photo / Duncan Cameron

"Yesterday we showed up to a job and he had the piano on the back. It's hard to get rid of them and because he's such a humble guy he took it off someone's hands who didn't want it anymore," Cameron told the Herald.

"I didn't take too much notice and we carried on with the job. He asked me 'you like Metallica aye? I've been working on this song.' He said the piano's a bit f***ked and was out of tune and then he jumped on and belted that out at 8am in the morning!"

"It was pretty unplanned. A few neighbours waking up to that. It's a nice sound to wake up to that's for sure."

via GIPHY

Cameron uploaded the video to Facebook and has since been viewed more than 22,000 times.

But Ryan's performance didn't end there.

Later that day, Cameron said Ryan was down at Mt Maunganui busting out more performances for bystanders to enjoy.

Advertisement

"I called him later that day and he told me he drove down to the Mount and about 50 people stood around to watch him play. I was thinking 'what a f***ing legend!'."

Locals took to Facebook to praise Ryan for his performance, with many blown away by his talents.

"Wow, that's amazing. Loved it. Gave me the chills," one said.

Another added: "Beanie, camo and gumboots on the back of a ute, tied down onto the tray ... this should go more viral than Covid-19."

While Ryan's performance has gone viral, Cameron says the humble blocklayer is currently doing it tough and hopes someone who saw the video could help give him a well-deserved opportunity.

"Just by his response you can tell he's such a humble dude. After I showed him the video had 22,000 views he said 'lot's of people must love piano', not thinking it was down to his talent.

"He's taken his piano as far as he can take it. He'd be overqualified to teach. He also fixes up pianos in his spare time. He's such a humble dude.

"I'd love for him to get something out of this. He doesn't have the easiest life and hopefully someone will see it and maybe offer him a job as music teacher or something like that."