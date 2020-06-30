VIRUS LATEST:

• There are now 10.4 million cases of coronavirus worldwide, with a total of 507,000 deaths

• Editorial: Six months since Covid 19 coronavirus arrived

• What you need to know about coronavirus fatigue

• Victoria records 64 new virus cases, lockdown announced for hotspots



For the first time in over a fortnight, there were no new reported cases of Covid-19 yesterday.

There remain 22 active cases of the coronavirus in managed isolation, with one person in Auckland City Hospital in a stable condition.

But the short reprieve of new cases will not yet mean a loosening of our borders, which are set to remain firmly closed to the rest of the world.

7.05am: Grant Dalton, 7.35am: Ashley Bloomfield



Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern deemed the calls to re-open the border "frankly dangerous," saying to do so while the pandemic unfurled overseas would risk Covid-19 returning to our shores.

Imported cases had sparked outbreaks in New Zealand, and the current strict border measures were what allowed the current freedoms Kiwis could enjoy, as a resurgence of the virus in Melbourne forces Australian authorities to consider reinstating restrictions.

The Government was considering opening up to Australia and the Pacific, but anything further was currently out of the question, Ardern said.

National Party leader Todd Muller on Tuesday asked for clarity around the criteria for mandatory quarantine measures in the medium and long term, but did not call for borders to be opened up in the short-term.

On Monday he said that waiting for a vaccine or for other countries to eliminate Covid-19 before the border reopens would leave New Zealand "on its knees".

"A strategy that says we stay completely closed to everybody for the next 12 to 18 months is simply untenable," he told the Wellington Chamber of Commerce

"We won't recognise this country in terms of economic impact."

And Ardern had a stern warning for any Kiwis with itchy feet planning a holiday abroad - don't.

"Enjoy your own backyard," Ardern told reporters Tuesday morning.

Those leaving New Zealand for non-essential reasons could be forced to pay for their mandatory two-week quarantine upon returning – forking out thousands of dollars at the tail end of their getaway.

The Government was "moving quickly" on the issue and considering changing the law to ensure Kiwis heading overseas on holiday would have to pay for 14 days' quarantine or managed isolation on their return, she said.

"One of the things we also need to make sure is that we're essentially not setting up a test for New Zealanders based on how much money they've got in their bank account.

"We'd have to make sure we had hardship measures in there as well ... that people can pay it back over a period of time, for example."

Cabinet Minister Megan Woods, who has ministerial oversight of quarantine and managed isolation facilities, said the legal advice was not to put an "economic impediment" for Kiwis returning home.

Figures released to RNZ showed 60 people left the country after alert level 4 was introduced and returned before May.

To the end of June, the Government has estimated it would spend $81 million on moving 21,500 Kiwis through border facilities - at an average of $3800 per person.

Ardern said holiday-makers should face a full payment, rather than a co-payment.

"I'd say if you 're making the choice at your expense to travel overseas, then you should meet the full cost of that holiday."

It comes as the European Union opens its doors to a roll of countries deemed "safe" to fly in from today , with New Zealand among those making the cut.

The United States, Brazil and China are excluded.

Along with New Zealand on the current Covid-19 "safe list" are Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

The EU is ready to add China if the Chinese government offers a reciprocal travel deal for EU citizens.

More than 10,000,000 people have been infected with the Covid-19 and more than 500,000 people have died in the six months since the virus was first reported in Wuhan, China.

More than a quarter of those infected are in the United States, followed by Brazil, where more than 1 million cases of Covid-19 have been recorded, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

EU border controls have been lifted for EU citizens travelling inside the bloc.

UK nationals will still be treated in the same way as EU citizens until the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31, so during that time they will be exempt from the temporary travel restriction.

The United Kingdom has now recorded more than 43,659 deaths from Covid-19, behind Brazil and the United States, which has recorded the most deaths globally.