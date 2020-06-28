Reviewing the use of personal protective equipment such as face masks by arrivals to New Zealand will be a priority, says Air Commodore Darryn Webb after the release of a report pointing out weaknesses in the system.

The report said returnees were not required to wear a mask at the airport, on transfer to their hotel or at check-in.

"The audit found there is inconsistent use throughout the whole process," he said at Parliament.

"Simplifying and standardising what is a complex environment is crucial."

Returnees, border staff, airline and those working in the managed isolation and quarantine system were at greatest risk of picking up Covid-19.

The outbreaks in isolation hotels in Victoria, Australia, served as a reminder as to why all those people needed to be adequately protected.

The number of people confirmed with Covid-19 is 20 after four more cases were confirmed today – all of them recent arrivals and in isolation or quarantine.

Since April 10, all arrivals have had to go into managed isolation for 14 days and if Covid-19 is detected or if they have symptoms, into stricter quarantine.

The report commended processes for entering quarantine but said processes for managed isolation needed improvement.

Housing Minister Megan Woods would like to work an Air New Zealand operations specialists smooth arrivals. Photo / Pool

Of those arrivals, 53 cases had been detected, Housing Minister Megan Woods said at a joint press conference with Webb.

She said the system had done its job in stopping Covid-19 at the border but the room for error could be reduced to keep it out of the community.

The audit of managed isolation and quarantine was commissioned just over a week ago by Webb and was done by three senior staff of the Defence Force, Police and Corrections.

It concluded that:

• Adherence to Ministry of Health policy directive appears to be discretion at DHB level.

• Resources have failed to keep pace with increased volume of returnees.

• Policy has been announced in Wellington without prior consultation creating problems such as testing at days 3 and 12.

• There were no standard procedure for health checks.

• There was no requirement by returnees to wear PPE at airport, during transfer or in public areas of facilities.

• The system had limited understanding of future demand of facilities.

Arrivals are tested at day 3 and day 12 and they are not allowed out without a negative test.

The report says that the policy to implement day 3 and day 12 testing – announced on June 8 to take effect on June 9 – "was enacted without notice causing a significant bottleneck in the system and frustration".

It said consideration should be given to cohort demarcation and PPE use based on clinical advice, possibly delineating between cohorts 0-7 days and 8–14 days.

It concluded: "the team found that the system, whilst not broken, is under extreme stress and is not readily able to respond to increasing demands being placed upon it.

"The system would be improved with enhancements to staffing, structure and strategic planning as well as the implementation of a robust assurance framework.

"It would also benefit from greater management of the inbound traveller flow."

Webb also said many of the points in the report were being addressed.

"To say this is a finely tuned operation is an understatement.

"When fully implemented, we will make a good system better and stronger."

The system did what it needed to do in the immediate emergency response.

"Nonetheless it is currently under some strain and it needs to be scaled up to meet future demand. This is all doable."

Woods and Webb said neither of them was satisfied that compassionate exemptions from the 14-day isolation could be given.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb and Housing Minister Megan Woods. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Webb said among the things that needed strengthening was the transfer of people from isolation to the place they were being going and compliance with the terms of the exemption.

He said the Government needed to "own" the system of transfer rather than relying on the returnees to get themselves from isolation to their destination.

And compliance of conditions of exemptions was an issue.

"If someone doesn't come back to a managed isolation facility, it is a longer-term thing then we need to use a range of measures, probably physical, perhaps technical. We have a compliance team looking into those measures right now."

Woods said she understood the human and emotional need for people in those circumstances.

"I don't think anyone needs reminding about the stakes we are seeking to protect here.

This about protecting New Zealanders' health, protecting New Zealanders from any further outbreaks of Covid and also protecting the gains we have all made."

Woods said they were looking not only to increase supply of beds but to try to smooth demand as well.

They were looking at getting someone from Air New Zealand's operation areas into the all-of-government team to better understand inflows and manage demand.

While there were 35 arrivals checking into facilities today and 206 checking out, on Monday there would be 664 checking in and only 451 leaving.

There was an absolute right of New Zealanders to come home.

"We are needing to work through this to ensure we are not stopping New Zealanders' ability to come home but we are doing what we can to smooth demand."

Work was still being done on whether a co-payment could be required of returnees.

Asked whether returnees with addictions might be getting drugs smuggled into their facilities, she said there was no evidence of that.

MANAGED ISOLATION & QUARANTINE BY THE NUMBERS

• 22,832 returnees housed in isolation since April 10

• 53 confirmed Covid-19 cases in facilities or 0.2 per cent

• 5764 beds at 21 facilities is current capacity in four cities

• 4692 currently occupied

• 5877 beds is projected demand in seven days

• 6584 beds is projection to meet that demand

• 238 Defence Force staff involved in a workforce of over 600.

Never auto play Housing Minister Megan Woods is taking on the ministerial oversight of border isolation and quarantine operations.