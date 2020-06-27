By RNZ

Aucklanders are being reassured there's no evidence of Covid-19 in the city, outside of the hotels being used for managed isolation and quarantine.

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre lead Dale Bramley said the last community case of the virus was reported more than a month ago.

Since then, he said more than 50,000 tests have been carried out across the city and all of them have come back negative.

The only Covid-19 cases in Auckland were people who have recently returned from overseas who have been caught at the border.

At the moment, there are 16 active Covid-19 cases in quarantine.

Two new cases were reported yesterday, both in managed isolation, although one was taken to Auckland Hospital with a different medical condition for a short period.

The Ministry of Health said hospital staff followed the right protocols while the woman was in their care and they are not considered close contacts.

People who have Covid-19 symptoms are being told to call Healthline or their GP to see if they need to be tested.

"It is important the public remain vigilant and we continue our whole-of-community approach to combating the pandemic," Dr Bramley said.

Two new community-based testing centres have been set up in the city over the weekend, after unprecedented demand for tests earlier in the week.