One person has died after a serious crash between a car and pedestrian tonight.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by the car on Russell Rd, in the South Auckland suburb of Manurewa, a police spokeswoman said.

The person has since died.

Police were alerted to the incident about 7.45pm and, as of 10.45pm, the road remained closed.

"The Serious Crash unit is in attendance and the road ... is expected to be closed for some time.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible."

She did not know if the injured person is male or female, or their age. Police wouldn't say if they were looking for the driver, but they want to hear from witnesses.

"Anyone with information is urged to call the Counties Manukau Crime Squad on

(09) 261 1321."