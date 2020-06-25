The mother of a slain Christchurch gang member has told his killers she hopes the memory of what they have done, eats away at them.

Alistair Cochrane and Daniel French are being sentenced for the murder of King Cobra gang member Luke Sears in 2018.

The 28-year-old was shot, after what police describe as a "business relationship" soured over drug debt.

Today at the High Court in Christchurch, a detective read out a statement from Sear's mother.

She told French she holds him responsible for the death of her first born, who the pair left dying on the side of the road like a piece of rubbish.

The public gallery was full during the hearing and there was a heavy police presence in the court room.

The sentencing is continuing.